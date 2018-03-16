房产描述

ULTIMATE VALUE CONDO, CONV.4BDRMS Incredibly spacious and bright 3 bedroom/convertible 4 bedroom condo in a prime location. A rare corner unit, this home offers North, West and Eastern exposures with open views. The foyer leads to a gracious living room and dining room with a windowed kitchen. Tucked away off of the living space you will find two sizable bedrooms with Western exposures. Located in its own wing off the opposite side of the living space is a master suite featuring a walk-in closet and separate office/dressing area. Exceptionally generous in size, this home might make you forget you're right in the heart of the city. 140 East 56th street is a F/S condo with a live in resident manager, parking, storage bins and newly renovated gorgeous hallways. Condo offers FiOS and FiOS wired. Just steps from some of the city's best shops and a few blocks from 4,5,6 lines, M57 and M31. One cannot ask for a more convenient location! Sorry no pets! Assessment in Place of $538.52 until May 2019 for elevator renovation.