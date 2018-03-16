215 West 88th Street

房产描述

Light, bright and quiet corner pre-war 2 bed condo in the heart of the UWS! This spacious 2 bed, 2 bath home features 3 exposures, thermal pane windows, gorgeous oak hardwood floors, 9 1/2' beamed ceilings and custom built-ins. The European inspired kitchen has a large window, appliances by Sub Zero and Bosch and plenty of counter space. The master bedroom has both eastern and southern exposures providing an abundance of light throughout the day. A king size bed is easily accommodated in both bedrooms and the closet space is beyond generous. Both baths are windowed and finished in marble. This wonderful home has 2 zone central air conditioning and a Miele washer and dryer in unit. The generous layout, Crestron music system and smartly designed kitchen makes this an entertainer's dream home.The Merrion is a full-service pre-war condominium built in 1915. Converted to condos in 2007, it features a gracious marbled lobby with 24 hour doormen, live-in resident manager, large roof deck, fitness room, children's play room and bike space. Great location on the Upper West Side, steps away from shops, restaurants, transportation and Central Park!