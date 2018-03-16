135 West 70th Street

Soaring 18.5' ceilings with a Southern exposure greet you in this one-of-a-kind duplex residence in one of the Upper West Side's most historic and coveted condos, the Pythian. This unique apartment spans 2 floors and is currently configured as a 2-bed/2-bath unit with a 3rd sleeping area/home office with incredible storage throughout. The apartment features central AC and beautiful wood floors.



Just 1 block from Central Park and a short walk from Lincoln Center, this desirable area features a great school district, shopping and restaurants with easy access to public transportation. The Pythian is a full-service building between Broadway and Columbus, with 24-hour doorman, live-in superintendent, community room and storage units. A fitness room has been approved by the board and in the process of being constructed.



The building is an Art Deco classic accented with ancient Egyptian designs and detailing. This creative masterpiece was designed by Thomas W. Lamb, an architect noted for designing theaters in the 1920's. The Pythian was originally designed as a temple for the Knights of Pythias, a fraternal organization founded in 1864 and was converted to a condominium in 1983. The Pythian is pet-friendly, laundry in basement and with storage lockers available.