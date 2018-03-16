4 East 74th Street

Originally commissioned in 1898 in the Beaux-Arts tradition by American Architect Alexander Welch of Welch, Smith and Provot. In 1901, the newly completed mansion was purchased by Francis Lynde Stetson and his wife, the former Elizabeth Ruff. Stetson was a highly regarded and successful corporate attorney, the head of the firm Stetson, Jennings, & Russell and who had formerly been the law partner of Grover Cleveland the 22nd & 24th President of the United States.



This approximately 12,745 square foot, six -story, 25-foot-wide by 100-foot-deep Single-Family Mansion stands on a 25-foot-wide by 107.6-foot-deep lot. It is optimally located on one of the world’s most prestigious Central Park residential blocks between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue.



Unique elements and detail of the original structure such as the limestone facades dominated by a bowed portico supported by garland-swaged columns which still exist today. A carved stone balcony above the entrance introduced the two-story bay with paned windows. Limestone quoins along the side of the structure and the bay contracted with the warm red brick. To preserve the proportions, the sixth floor was set back so as to be nearly invisible from the street can all be attributed to the architectural pedigree, quality craftsmanship and meticulous upkeep of the structure. (ref. Daytonian Manhattan)



Over the years the house has maintained a celebrated history which included a variety of notable residents such as Marc Chagall, one of the 20th centuries greatest artists and at a later date the King of Pop Michael Jackson.



This iconic home boasts 16 rooms with a grand parlor floor encompassing a formal dining room, oversized living room with south west exposures and garden views, and a butler’s serving area for entertaining, 7 gracious bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, 2 powder rooms, 1 staff room and 1 staff bathroom. The original features are in excellent condition including architectural detailed oak staircase, 10 wood burning fireplaces, oak wood floors, paneling, moldings, windows of stained and leaded glass and gilt work. There is central air-conditioning, hi ceilings and abundant natural light. The exterior includes a patio on the garden level and a private roof deck with a nearby kitchen on the sixth floor.



This home provides the history of irreplaceable signature elements which can be blended with modern amenities to create the ultimate townhouse residence.