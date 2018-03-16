43 Hamilton Terrace

A chance to own on the Hamilton Terrace and renovate to your taste. Massive five story townhouse in the Hamilton Heights historic district. 19 feet wide, the stately limestone and terracotta brick facade of this beauty foretells the grand proportions and endless space inside, over 5,000 feet of living space. Six bedrooms with abundant light. The windows in the front bedrooms span floor to ceiling. The back bedrooms, all adjoined by a wide extension, offer additional space for a study, play room or art studio. Plenty of room to get lost in! The house is full of large closets and dressing rooms. Space and more space. A magnificent winding staircase winds its way up beneath a large sky light. Other original details include fireplace mantles, hardwood floors, stained glass and French doors which lead into the parlor. The parlor flows right into a 40 foot kitchen which leads to more French doors and out onto the patio. The dramatic patio is high on a hill and offers unobstructed views. Six bedrooms, 4.5 and baths. Renovation is needed to turn this house into a showplace on the Terrace. The Certificate of non-harassment is in place. This property has endless space and endless possibilities.