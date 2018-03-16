860 United Nations Plaza

房产描述

Move in this top floor duplex and with full River Views .This 7 Room ,3 bedrooms 4.5 baths is complete with a maids room and Bath.Spacious Living room with wood burning fireplace and dining room all with views.Eat in kitchen , Laundry ,WD + INTERIOR ELEVATOR Pet friendly .Full time concierge, 24hours doorman ,valet service, fully equipped fitness room with a brand new golf simulator Party Reception room is available to shareholders for private entertainment. A storage bin goes with the apartment.Garage.