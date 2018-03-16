高端地产新闻
在售 - New York, United States - ¥37,380,040
New York, 10017 - United States

860 United Nations Plaza

约¥37,380,040
原货币价格 $5,900,000
公寓

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)

房产描述

Move in this top floor duplex and with full River Views .This 7 Room ,3 bedrooms 4.5 baths is complete with a maids room and Bath.Spacious Living room with wood burning fireplace and dining room all with views.Eat in kitchen , Laundry ,WD + INTERIOR ELEVATOR Pet friendly .Full time concierge, 24hours doorman ,valet service, fully equipped fitness room with a brand new golf simulator Party Reception room is available to shareholders for private entertainment. A storage bin goes with the apartment.Garage.

上市日期: 2017年11月9日

MLS ID: 2973186

联系方式

分部：
Douglas Elliman Real Estate
代理经纪:
Jeannette Clarke
2123502210

周边设施

周边设施
