房产描述

A truly unique New York City apartment found in a beautiful Georgian inspired 5-story townhouse between Madison and Park Avenues. This beautifully renovated two bedroom/two bathroom home has just hit the market. Features include: 10 foot ceilings in the living and dining room, 6 skylights, a decorative fireplace, a GE stove, a Liebherr refrigerator, a Bosch dishwasher and a Bosch stackable Washer/Dryer located in the master bedroom. There are ample closets throughout this apartment outfitted specifically for this home. There are original wood floors throughout, Northern and Southern exposure and exposed brick in both bedrooms. This is truly a hidden gem! 44 East 65th Street is a stately Prewar townhouse Cooperative with an architecturally significant facade and grand sweeping staircase. The building is situated just a block and a half from Central Park on one of the loveliest tree-lined streets on Manhattans prime East Side. You are surrounded by some of the best shopping, restaurants and museums New York City has to offer! Building amenities include: central laundry, video intercom and part-time super. There is no elevator and pets are not allowed.