房产描述

This sunny, spacious classic 7 room residence on Park Avenue is an amazing value! With prewar ambiance and proportions, it is perfect for entertaining and gracious living. All rooms have open treetop views. The classic decor boasts hand carved moldings and Parquet de Versailles floors. The enormous entry gallery with powder room leads to a large square South facing living room, a generous formal dining room, an eat in kitchen with butler's pantry, and a large staff room with full bath. To the left is a separate bedroom wing. The corner master bedroom has an enormous dressing room with his and hers baths. There is a large second bedroom facing Park Avenue with bath ensuite. The flexible third bedroom is now a cozy library/den. There are many closets as well as building storage. 700 Park Avenue is a full service white glove cooperative. Bring your designer to create the perfect home in the most desirable location, steps from Central Park, Madison Avenue shopping and all transportation. There is a new state of the art fitness center and an onsite garage, rare for Park Avenue and discounted for shareholders. Welcome home!