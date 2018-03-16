This important 12 room prewar residence with 51 feet of Central Park frontage and 5 bedrooms is located on the 10th floor of 1060 Fifth Avenue. It is notable for its grand scale, beautiful views of the reservoir, and gracious, flexible floorplan.



A private elevator vestibule leads to the generous gallery off of which are the living room, library and formal dining room. Each room is graced with extraordinary park views. The wood-paneled corner living room has south and west exposures, 11 foot ceilings, a wood burning fireplace with the original J.E.R. Carpenter carved wood mantle, and six windows providing extraordinary light.



The well-proportioned library is a perfect place to relax and for casual entertaining. The stately formal dining room, which easily accommodates seating for twelve, features a decorative fireplace and three windows overlooking the park. Adjacent to the dining room is a substantial windowed butler's pantry with beautiful original glass fronted cabinets and double sinks. An enormous windowed eat-in kitchen has a large dining area and enough room for even the most discerning chef. A private bedroom hallway leads to three generously proportioned south-facing bedrooms, each with en-suite windowed bath. The master suite with grand dimensions is situated at the far end of the apartment, and has two en-suite baths, a dressing room, and multiple walk-in closets. In addition, there is an office, a windowed den with adjoining bath, (both of which could be used as additional bedrooms), a private laundry room and an abundance of walk-in closets.



1060 Fifth Avenue, at 87th Street, built in 1928 by the renowned architect J.E.R. Carpenter, is one of New York City's premiere white glove cooperatives. Its elegant lobby was recently refurbished by noted designer Victoria Hagen. 1060 is situated in the heart of Fifth Avenue's Museum Mile and is a stone's throw from the Metropolitan and Guggenheim Museums and the main entrance to the reservoir. The amenities rival those of the newer condominiums: a state-of-the art gym with a pilates reformer, endless pool, half-basketball court, golf simulator, and bike room. Two large storage rooms and a vault trade with the apartment and pets are welcome on a case by case basis. Please note: There is a flip tax of 3% of the purchase price paid by the buyer. Co-Exclusive