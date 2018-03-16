211 Elizabeth Street

The crowning glory of Nolita's most coveted building is available for the first time. Every detail of this private Penthouse paradise feels elegant and rich, with bespoke finishes inside and out, from the custom inlaid floors, Danish oiled walnut kitchen counter tops, hand-painted millwork, and custom-designed doors to the indoor and outdoor wood-burning fireplaces. The interiors have been thoughtfully conceived by Havilande Whitcomb in an international style informed by the 1930's to the midcentury, producing a gracious prewar feel with an innovative twist. With French doors opening to the L-shaped terrace from every room in this exceptional home, the outdoor space becomes a literal extension of the interior living space. The unique floorplan features a perfectly proportioned Living Room amplified by an Atelier skylight and large wood-burning fireplace flowing into a formal Dining Room. The beautifully landscaped terrace, designed by Halsted Welles, is serenely enveloped in lush vegetation including wisteria, grapevines, clematis and a rich green ground cover, providing a protected haven from the outside world. Exposures to the North, South, and East offer exceptional views of the iconic New York skyline.



211 Elizabeth is unquestionably Nolita's most distinctive building. Conceived by celebrated designers Roman & Williams, the elegant exterior architecture has been designed to blend seamlessly with its surroundings with a serrated brick facade and cornices and striking seven-foot-high black wood windows. This Penthouse offering is a singular opportunity for entree into this elite community. 24 hours notice required for showings.