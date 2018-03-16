With all principal rooms facing west onto Park Avenue, this elegant full floor, 9 room home is designed for gracious living and entertaining. A private elevator landing opens to the spacious gallery which leads to the bright corner living room and handsome, adjoining mahogany paneled library. The formal dining room with a gorgeous inlaid wood floor is well suited for grand dinner parties. Completing the entertaining space is a stunning, bronze glass and natural stone powder room.



The kitchen is a home chefs dream. No detail was overlooked in the double windowed, custom designed, eat-in kitchen with top-of-the-line cabinetry, appliances and conveniences. A separate laundry room, staff room with full bath, and service/storage room completes this area.



The private bedroom wing includes three gracious bedrooms and private bathrooms. The corner Master Suite has sunny Park Avenue views and includes a smartly designed home office, dressing room with commodious walk in closets, and stunning marble bath with a double sink, large soaking tub and separate steam shower. The two additional bedrooms were designed with generous closets, custom storage, and wide views across 71st Street.



733 Park Avenue is a full service, white glove residence with full time door and elevator staff. There is a modern fitness room, private refrigerated wine cellar, and dedicated storage space for each apartment. The building is situated near museums, schools, shops and fine restaurants. 733 Park Avenue permits 25% financing and a 3 % flip tax is paid by the seller. This exceptional home should not be missed.