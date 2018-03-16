Nestled on one of the most picturesque blocks in the West Village, 53 Jane Street is a beautiful four-story townhouse that blends the historic charm of a turn of the century Italianate-style home with modern living. Part of Ã¢Â€Â˜Authors Row', a reference to the incredible number of famous writers who resided nearby throughout the years, 53 Jane has more than 150 years of New York City history within its walls. A classic stoop with wrought iron railings welcomes you into this elegant house, with ten-foot ceilings, dark wood floors and stunning crown molding and original details throughout. The parlor level sitting room with a wood burning fireplace and gorgeous flower boxed windows flows seamlessly into a central media room - which can easily be turned into a formal dining area - and then into a large and perfectly renovated chefs eat in kitchen, replete with Miele and Sub Zero appliances. A renovated powder room with Venetian plaster walls, a pantry and laundry room complete this lovely first floor. The peaceful back garden has a serene water wall that lends a spa like ambiance to a wonderful outdoor space that is perfect for entertaining or family evenings at home. Gorgeously bright and airy, the second and third floors are lit by a central skylight at the top of the stairs and have large north/south facing windows. The master suite on the second level has a huge walk in closet and a beautifully renovated bathroom. The second bedroom, which comes with its own working fireplace, overlooks historic Jane Street and its neighboring townhouses. The thoroughly charming third floor has a pretty, windowed full bathroom with a claw foot tub as well as two additional bedrooms, one of which opens up onto a large deck that overlooks the garden below. Landmark approved plans are in place to add a roof top expansion with incredible views over downtown and wide open skies. A one-bedroom garden level apartment is ideal for guests, as staff quarters, or can be used as an income generating property. Converts easily to a single family home. The West Village is one of the most romantic and picturesque areas of New York, resplendent with tree lined blocks and wonderfully rich history, with some of the world's best dining and shopping just steps away. An opportunity not to be missed.