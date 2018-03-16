高端地产新闻
在售 - New York, United States - ¥12,639,522
New York, 10065 - United States

139 East 63rd Street, 15-b

约¥12,639,522
原货币价格 $1,995,000
合作公寓

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 2.5
    浴室 (2 全卫, 1 半卫)

房产描述

BROKER'S OPEN HOUSE, TUESDAY, MARCH 20TH, 11:30AM-1:00PMFabulous! Sunny and sprawling beautifully renovated high-floor 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath (now 2) apartment in excellent condition with a beautiful corner terrace off living room. Exquisite open vistas facing south and west with skyline downtown and partial Central Park views. Watch the sunset from the large corner terrace off the living room. Only three apartments per floor.Enter through a gracious entry foyer that leads to a bright, airy and sun-filled grand living room andlarge dining area with new wood floors, all surrounded by many picture windows with openviews. Directly off the dining area is a large new, totally renovated windowed 15-foot kitchen, abundant custom cabinetry with new high-end stainless steel appliances. The large split bedrooms, both with en-suite baths, can accommodate king-sized beds. 8.5-foot ceilings and large walk-in closets throughout. Washer and Dryer Allowed.139 East 63rd is a full-service cooperative with a full-time doorman, live-in super and offersadditional storage. Laundry room, central AC, and pied-a-terre allowed. Parents buying forchildren, guarantors, and sublets are reviewed on a case-by-case basis and subletting is allowedby approval only. Pets are welcome. This highly coveted neighborhood has the perfect balanceof city living, just steps to Central Park, close to many restaurants.

MLS ID: 1558321

经纪公司：
Warburg Realty Partnership Ltd.
代理经纪:
Judith B. Thorn
212-327-9601

