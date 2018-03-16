447 East 57th Street, 6-w

Located in one of Sutton Place's finest, full-service “white glove” cooperatives, this grand classic 7 turned into a 6-room apartment was designed by Rosario Candela in 1928. Featuring a sprawling layout that spans the entire building, this impressive home is perfectly designed for both everyday living and entertaining in style. A semi-private elevator landing ensures the utmost privacy, and leads to a large, welcoming foyer with an arched gallery that links each room of this gracious home. The grandly proportioned living room is an exceptional space, featuring a total of seven large windows, 10-foot ceilings, crown molding, stunning herringbone wood floors, and a wood-burning fireplace. It comfortably accommodates multiple seating areas, including an elegant book-cased reading nook, and a long dining room table, perfect for dinner parties. The sleeping quarters were originally divided into three spacious bedrooms, but the third bedroom was most recently a formal dining room, that could alternatively serve as a library/den. The regal master suite is quite large, and offers a superb collection of closets and a beautiful windowed dressing room. The current ensuite bathroom could be expanded into the dressing area for a more luxurious master bathroom. A large, windowed eat-in kitchen includes plentiful storage and counter space that could be converted into impressive chef's kitchen.447 East 57th Street is one of New York's original cooperatives, consisting of just 22 apartments on 15 floors, 24-hour doormen, a live-in resident manager, and private storage comes with the apartment. Pet and pied-Ãƒ -terre friendly, an excellent value for the discerning buyer