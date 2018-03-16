1067 Fifth Avenue, 10-flr

A private elevator landing opens to this exceptional full-floor, 10-room home at 1067 Fifth Avenue, high above the treetops with breathtaking views of Central Park, the Reservoir, and the iconic New York City skyline. Spanning the entire 10th floor, grand and elegant rooms with high ceilings, beautiful moldings and architectural details create a gracious setting for entertaining. Sweeping views from oversized windows in the 27' living room and adjoining 18' library, both of which have a wood burning fireplace, provide the ideal spot to enjoy magnificent sunsets and the dazzling lights of New York at night. A formal dining room with an additional wood burning fireplace completes the formal living spaces. The apartment features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and a powder room, a large eat-in kitchen, as well as a laundry room in a flexible layout that evokes a true sense of home.1067 Fifth Avenue, situated between 87th and 88th Street directly across from Central Park, designed by the distinguished architect C.P.H. Gilbert in 1917, was one of the first luxury apartment houses built on the avenue. The 12-story building clad in a limestone façade offers elegant floor plans with one residence per floor, a full-time doorman, fully equipped gym and a common laundry room. 50% financing is allowed, and there is a 3% flip tax. Pet friendly.