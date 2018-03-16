高端地产新闻
在售 - New York, NY, United States - ¥12,664,864
New York, NY, 10069 - United States

200 Riverside Blvd

约¥12,664,864
原货币价格 $1,999,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (2 全卫, 5 半卫)
  • 1324
    平方英尺

房产描述

Wonderful two bedroom two and half bathroom {half bathroom can be converted to a full bath} apartment on Riverside Boulevard's premier condo building. Amazing north, east and south views. There is a great spa, playroom and parking on the premises. Very close to all major transportation. Two blocks to Broadway where you will find great shopping like Fairway and Citarella and great restaurants also. 200 Riverside Boulevard is the original luxury condo on Riverside Boulevard. This white glove, pet-friendly, building was constructed in 1998 with 48 floors and 376 apartments. It has a 24 hour doorman, concierge and resident manager. The condo amenities include a state of the art health club with steam, sauna, lap pool and Jacuzzi; playroom; bike room, valet dry cleaner and parking garage. 200 Riverside Boulevard is very close to public transportation and is ideally situated among the best dining, entertainment, recreation and shopping on the Upper West Side

MLS ID: 5281707

联系方式

经纪公司：
The Corcoran Group
代理经纪:
Larry Schier
212-875-2969

联系销售团队
