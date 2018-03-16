West Village. Loft. Exposed Brick. Wood-burning Fireplace. Beautifully Renovated. Low monthly maintenance. If these are all on your checklist, then look no further.Greenwich Street Gem. Special and spacious loft in a well-established coop that is also one of the best-kept-secrets in the West Village. This recently renovated 1220sf home begins with an elegant formal entry gallery that provides that perfect transition from the outside world. Once inside, you'll quickly note the flexible and thoughtful layout, including a beautiful living room with wood-burning fireplace, separate dining, a well-appointed kitchen (including washer/dryer), and a home office. The Master Bedroom is gracious in size and complemented by a beautifully renovated over-sized master bath with double-vanity and walk-in shower. A secondary bonus room can be used for a variety of purposes, making this truly a home that one can grow into. Beamed ceilings, exposed brick, new engineered teak floors, recessed lighting, in-wall speakers, and two amazing walk-in closets all create that wonderful feeling of "home." This top floor home is also extremely quiet.622 Greenwich Street, aka The Greenwich Mews, is a friendly boutique 29-unit coop with strong financials, extremely low maintenance, a live-in super (who can accept packages), common courtyard garden, a unique glass elevator, large bike room, and a roof deck. Each home also comes with a dedicated 50sf storage unit. And pets are welcome too! Nestled among other established residential buildings and several new developments, this part of the West Village has been transforming into a very special enclave of its own. Neighborhood notables include Soul Cycle and Printing House Equinox (one block) and Brooklyn Fare Supermarket (1.5 blocks). Enjoy all the amenities that the West Village has to offer - top restaurants, shops, and greenspace - all while living within close proximity to the Hudson River Park, Soho, and the Meatpacking District. Here's a wonderful opportunity to live in your favorite neighborhood!