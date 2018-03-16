20 Pine St

Beautiful, bright and spacious describes apartment 2209 perfectly at the fabulous Armani Casa Building on 20 Pine Street. The building is one of the best run and Luxurious buildings in the Financial District. The apartment is 1,444 sf corner unit on 22nd floor with beautiful city view. Large living room and open kitchen, two spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms and a beautiful entrance. High 10,5 foot beamed ceilings, Brazilian hardwood floors, big closets. The kitchen features Miele appliances and custom cabinetry. Big spa bathrooms, with Galaxy schist stone. Big master en-suite bathroom with a walk in rain shower and a soaking bathtub. All photos of the apartment are actual photos and not virtually staged. The building white glove amenities, include 24 hour doorman/concierge, 60 foot lap swimming pool, steam room/Turkish hammam spa, saunas, fitness center with yoga/meditation room, play room, billiard room, golf simulator, library lounge and terrace lounge/dining area on 25th floor. The building is pet friendly. The building has direct subway access via private entrance to the 4 and 5 trains, and is close to the 1, 2, 3, J, Z and R trains. Low common charges and and 421-G tax abatement.