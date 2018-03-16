517 West 152nd Street

Sugar Hill Semi-detached, 20 wide Townhouse with 30-foot frontage. One of a kind townhouse with a slate mansard roof, classic brick. Custom made wrought iron gates lead you into the side patio, which spills into an expansive Japanese garden with rare specimen flowers. The huge deck and modern extension prepare you for the remarkable interior. Classic soaring ceilings and archways combined with a gorgeous modern renovation make for a home of unusually grand proportions (almost 5,000sqft). Floor to ceiling windows provide abundant natural light. Other features include: a dramatic original staircase and a ultra-modern floating staircase, 3 working fireplaces, a large deck and 2nd fl balcony, a Poggenpohl kitchen system with a radiant heat cork floor, Viking and Guggegau appliances, central air and security. All new systems - plumbing and electrical. Brand new roof and solar panels which provide an abatement for four years. Three family easily converted to one or two family, six large bedrooms, and four baths. The property was the residence of Arthur Mitchell, director of, the nearby, Dance Theater of Harlem. Historic with a sleek modern finish. Market rate tenants on the garden level. Two units which can easily be converted into a triplex, will be delivered vacant.