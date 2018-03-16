Price reduced, now asking $1,595,000. .Enjoy the majesty of each season from this gracious home! Protected park views in the Spring and Summer, and stunning river views in the Fall and Winter from every room. Enter into a large gallery that can serve well for many purposes, leading to a beautiful living room with balcony. The oversized formal dining room can easily seat twelve or be converted into a third bedroom or library. The large windowed kitchen can be easily renovated into an eat in kitchen with ample counter space and cabinetry. The split bedroom layout is very versatile. The distinguished architecture of 180 East End Avenue showcases exceptionally well proportioned rooms, complimented by enlarged windows, high ceilings, generous closet space and a powder room. At this price point, this home represents the best value in the neighborhood. Full service building has laundry on each floor, a gym, roof top pool, garage and inviting private garden. Additional energy surcharge is $357.00 per month.