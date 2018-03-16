The Laurel, 400 East 67th Street

房产描述

Enjoy a platinum standard of luxury enhanced by the finest fitness and social amenities at the Upper East Side's brand new white-glove living destination, The Laurel. From its distinctive Indiana limestone facade, graceful silhouette and LEED-certified construction to its open, inviting layouts, this incomparable rental boasts unparalleled attention to contemporary and classic detail, complemented by floor-to-ceiling windows, panoramic uptown views, appliance-rich kitchens and pristine architectural baths. The exhaustive list of premium amenities beyond a full-service concierge, building & door staff includes a bi-level fitness & Triathlon Training Center, The Trophy Club, with a 50-ft lap pool, two-lane resistance pool, Men's/Women's locker rooms with sauna & steam; The Laurel Club offering a double-height atrium lounge with a plasma TV, sound system, film/book library, screening room, dining/ conference room, children's craft clubhouse, game room w/custom foos ball and pool tables, arcade and computer room; plus on-site parking, bicycle, carriage and private storage. This high floor sprawling space presents 2BRs including a large master suite, 2.5 baths, a roomy, sunny living/dining area, a study, plus a breakfast room off the kitchen.