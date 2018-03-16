350 West 42nd Street

房产描述

Welcome to spacious and gracious home. Residence 16F is one of the most sought after one bedroom line at Orion Condo. Residence 16F is a corner unit with North and East exposures with the Time Square and Chrysler Building view featuring 9 feet ceiling and floor to ceiling windows. Walls of windows in the Livingroom welcome morning and day lights during the day and brilliant city lights in the evening. Spacious living room connected openly with kitchen with windows offers spacious and expansive living area. Bedroom can easily accommodate a king size bed, dresser and desk and offers plenty of closet space. The bathroom is equipped with spa-like bath design by Waterworks and the state of the art kitchen is designed by Valcucine. Orion Condominium is a full-service luxury building with concierge service, 24hr doormen, and 8,200 square feet of residents facility which includes a pool, whirlpool, sundeck, fitness center, yoga room, sauna, massage room, lounge, business center and outdoor terrace.