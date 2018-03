A sleek 3 bed/2.5 bath condo located in luxurious SLS Brickell and features panoramic city and ocean views courtesy of floor-to-ceiling windows and a generous wraparound balcony. Master bath presents spacious soaking tub and separate glass enclosed shower. World class décor by Philippe Starck and includes unforgettable dining by award-winning chefs. Amenities include incredible sun/pool deck.