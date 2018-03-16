1040 Biscayne Blvd 4602

One-of-a-kind turnkey 3-level penthouse villa. Features 24 foot ceilings, private rooftop plunge pool plus 360 degree panoramic views of Miami Skyline, Biscayne Bay, South Beach and Atlantic Ocean. Art valued over $1.5 Million (Piero Lissoni, Marcel Wanders, Michel Francois, Maarten Baas, and B and B Italia). Designer Axel and Vervoordt 5 bedrooms, 5 1/2 bathrooms, 2 TV rooms, 1 POD with TV, 2 open kitchens, and a 5-star service: 24-hour concierge, valet, full service fitness center, wave pool, yoga, cycling, steam room/spa with massage and nails.