在售 - Miami, FL, United States - ¥44,982,760
Miami, FL, 33132 - United States

1040 Biscayne Blvd 4602

约¥44,982,760
原货币价格 $7,100,000
共管公寓

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 5241
    平方英尺

One-of-a-kind turnkey 3-level penthouse villa. Features 24 foot ceilings, private rooftop plunge pool plus 360 degree panoramic views of Miami Skyline, Biscayne Bay, South Beach and Atlantic Ocean. Art valued over $1.5 Million (Piero Lissoni, Marcel Wanders, Michel Francois, Maarten Baas, and B and B Italia). Designer Axel and Vervoordt 5 bedrooms, 5 1/2 bathrooms, 2 TV rooms, 1 POD with TV, 2 open kitchens, and a 5-star service: 24-hour concierge, valet, full service fitness center, wave pool, yoga, cycling, steam room/spa with massage and nails.

上市日期: 2017年11月8日

MLS ID: A10369797

分部：
ONE Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Paola Marulanda
+1 3056660562

