在售 - Miami, FL, United States - ¥10,136,960
免费询盘

Miami, FL, 33137 - United States

169 Ne 43rd St

约¥10,136,960
原货币价格 $1,600,000
独立家庭住宅
历史古迹 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 2312
    平方英尺 (10500.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

Old Spanish two story house WITH Separate Cottage and Solar Heated, Salt water pool WITHIN a DOUBLE LOT! 3 bed 2 1/2 bath in main house and one bed one bath large cottage. It's everything one could ask for in historic Buena Vista East. Fruit trees and flowering beauty hidden behind the private fenced garden... Walk to Design District, cafes and galleries. Be part of a neighborhood that is known for great architecture and friendly people! So many remarkable features, all within 15 minutes to the airport, downtown and the Beach! This sort of beautiful, expansive property very rarely comes onto the market.

上市日期: 2018年1月17日

MLS ID: A10402540

联系方式

分部：
ONE Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Jane Russell
+1 3055389711

周边设施

周边设施
