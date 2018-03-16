169 Ne 43rd St

Old Spanish two story house WITH Separate Cottage and Solar Heated, Salt water pool WITHIN a DOUBLE LOT! 3 bed 2 1/2 bath in main house and one bed one bath large cottage. It's everything one could ask for in historic Buena Vista East. Fruit trees and flowering beauty hidden behind the private fenced garden... Walk to Design District, cafes and galleries. Be part of a neighborhood that is known for great architecture and friendly people! So many remarkable features, all within 15 minutes to the airport, downtown and the Beach! This sort of beautiful, expansive property very rarely comes onto the market.