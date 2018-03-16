高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Miami, FL, United States - ¥49,987,884
免费询盘

Miami, FL, 33137 - United States

721 Buttonwood Ln

约¥49,987,884
原货币价格 $7,890,000
独立家庭住宅
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 5250
    平方英尺 (13816.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

Recently completed contemporary waterfront home in the Island at Bay Point. 721 Buttonwood Lane features 5250 Square Feet of living area, dramatic ceiling heights w/walls of glass, zen water features, custom millwork and cabinetry, Wolf and Subzero appliances along with Bianco Lasa marble waterfall island in the kitchen, spacious open floor plan and media room. You will enjoy outdoor amenities including infinity edge swimming pool, spa, covered outdoor kitchen and dining area, 20 foot dock on 100 foot of water frontage with direct ocean access. Fabulous location in Miami's most exclusive gated community, located on a private island directly east of the Miami Design District, steps to Downtown, Wynwood and South Beach!

上市日期: 2018年1月8日

MLS ID: A10397142

联系方式

分部：
ONE Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Joseph Padula
+1 3055389711

联系方式

分部：
ONE Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Joseph Padula
+1 3055389711

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_