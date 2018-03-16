721 Buttonwood Ln

Recently completed contemporary waterfront home in the Island at Bay Point. 721 Buttonwood Lane features 5250 Square Feet of living area, dramatic ceiling heights w/walls of glass, zen water features, custom millwork and cabinetry, Wolf and Subzero appliances along with Bianco Lasa marble waterfall island in the kitchen, spacious open floor plan and media room. You will enjoy outdoor amenities including infinity edge swimming pool, spa, covered outdoor kitchen and dining area, 20 foot dock on 100 foot of water frontage with direct ocean access. Fabulous location in Miami's most exclusive gated community, located on a private island directly east of the Miami Design District, steps to Downtown, Wynwood and South Beach!