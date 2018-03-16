9696 Sw 104th St

Elegant, newer construction 5BR/4.5BA pool home on over an acre of lushly landscaped grounds in the Baptist area! This walled/gated Mediterranean estate enjoys over 3,300 SF of light-filled living spaces. Dramatic foyer, living room, and dining room w/double height ceilings, interior arches, and exquisite chandeliers. Spacious kitchen w/granite & S/S appliances. Family room w/wet bar. Romantic wrought iron staircase leads to private master suite. Impact windows/doors. Enormous poolside patio. 2-car garage.



