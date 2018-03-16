高端地产新闻
在售 - Miami, FL, United States - ¥6,646,044
Miami, FL, 33176 - United States

9696 Sw 104th St

约¥6,646,044
原货币价格 $1,049,000
独立家庭住宅

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 3919
    平方英尺

Elegant, newer construction 5BR/4.5BA pool home on over an acre of lushly landscaped grounds in the Baptist area! This walled/gated Mediterranean estate enjoys over 3,300 SF of light-filled living spaces. Dramatic foyer, living room, and dining room w/double height ceilings, interior arches, and exquisite chandeliers. Spacious kitchen w/granite & S/S appliances. Family room w/wet bar. Romantic wrought iron staircase leads to private master suite. Impact windows/doors. Enormous poolside patio. 2-car garage.

MLS ID: A10377802

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
分部：
Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate
代理经纪:
Nick Adams
3056320099

