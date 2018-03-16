高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Miami, United States - ¥18,372,606
免费询盘

Miami, 33143 - United States

4920 Sw 77th Street

约¥18,372,606
原货币价格 $2,899,900
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 7
    卧室
  • 8.5
    浴室 (8 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 5509
    平方英尺 (15220.0 英亩)

房产描述

Beautiful Custom luxury residence located on quiet, no traffic cul de sac in sought after Ponce Davis area. Original owner meticulously maintains this pristine home designed for quality Family life & Social gatherings. Incredible attention to detail w/Top of the line finishes & extensive millwork. Hi ceilings, Lovely entertaining areas, Upstairs Master Suite complete w/Sitting area, Morning kitchen, Spa bath & opulent marble. Eat in Kitchen built for the best of chefs has Gas range, SS high appls,Wood cabinets & a vast Island. Very well thought out design has Service qtrs, Media room, Home office, Den/Gym & spacious Social areas downstairs. Outside a lush very private yard with sparkling Pool, Covered Patio, Summer Kitchen and an Orchid lovers greenhouse. You won't want to leave home!

上市日期: 2017年11月20日

MLS ID: 276016503

联系方式

分部：
Brown Harris Stevens
代理经纪:
Ramon "Ray" Navarro, PA
305-666-2776

联系方式

分部：
Brown Harris Stevens
代理经纪:
Ramon "Ray" Navarro, PA
305-666-2776

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_