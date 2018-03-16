4920 Sw 77th Street

Beautiful Custom luxury residence located on quiet, no traffic cul de sac in sought after Ponce Davis area. Original owner meticulously maintains this pristine home designed for quality Family life & Social gatherings. Incredible attention to detail w/Top of the line finishes & extensive millwork. Hi ceilings, Lovely entertaining areas, Upstairs Master Suite complete w/Sitting area, Morning kitchen, Spa bath & opulent marble. Eat in Kitchen built for the best of chefs has Gas range, SS high appls,Wood cabinets & a vast Island. Very well thought out design has Service qtrs, Media room, Home office, Den/Gym & spacious Social areas downstairs. Outside a lush very private yard with sparkling Pool, Covered Patio, Summer Kitchen and an Orchid lovers greenhouse. You won't want to leave home!