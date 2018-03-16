高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
在售 - Miami, Florida, United States - ¥15,807,322
Miami, Florida, 33133 - United States

3529 W Fairview Street

约¥15,807,322
原货币价格 $2,495,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5.5
    浴室 (5 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 4100
    平方英尺

房产描述


Designed by Robert Whitton, "Grove House" was his last contemporary architectural masterpiece built in Miami. In 2009 the house was remodeled and brought back to it's original splendor. A true example of contemporary architecture with Natural light in every room giving the home a bright open feel while maintaining privacy. The property takes advantage of deeded dock rights, which allow for small craft mooring and no bridges to the bay as well as the ability to enjoy Biscayne Bay by kayak or paddle board. The home boasts 4100 sq.ft of modular living, elevated 12 feet above sea level. It's center piece, a living and family room which boasts 30ft ceilings, a beautiful fireplace and adjoining bar area, all open to the private pool area on the same level. This home is a true masterpiece.

联系方式

经纪公司：
luxaddress
分部：
RE/MAX 360 Real Estate
代理经纪:
Aurelia Falero PA
(305) 281-2419

周边设施

周边设施
