3529 W Fairview Street

Designed by Robert Whitton, "Grove House" was his last contemporary architectural masterpiece built in Miami. In 2009 the house was remodeled and brought back to it's original splendor. A true example of contemporary architecture with Natural light in every room giving the home a bright open feel while maintaining privacy. The property takes advantage of deeded dock rights, which allow for small craft mooring and no bridges to the bay as well as the ability to enjoy Biscayne Bay by kayak or paddle board. The home boasts 4100 sq.ft of modular living, elevated 12 feet above sea level. It's center piece, a living and family room which boasts 30ft ceilings, a beautiful fireplace and adjoining bar area, all open to the private pool area on the same level. This home is a true masterpiece.

