高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Miami, FL, United States - ¥8,863,504
免费询盘

Brickell Key, Miami, FL, 33131 - United States

901 Brickell Key Bl

约¥8,863,504
原货币价格 $1,399,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (2 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 1944
    平方英尺

房产描述

Don't miss this opportunity to own a 3/2.5 unit on the 26th floor at the Carbonell Condominium. Perfect layout with great views of Biscayne Bay and Miami skylines. Building offers 24 hour security and concierge, gym, pool, jacuzzi, tennis courts, raquetball courts, indoor playground for kids and much more. Enjoy the amazing lifestyle of Brickell Key located only a few minutes away from Brickell City Center, Downtown Miami and Bayside Marketplace. Seller may consider to swap his unit for a bigger unit in the same building. Very easy to show.

房产特征

  • 砖外墙
  • 大理石地板
  • 电采暖燃料
  • 电采暖系统
  • 窗帘
  • 景观
  • 报警系统
  • 平台
  • 水疗按摩浴缸
  • 残疾人通道
  • 烧烤区
  • 私人停车位
  • 空调
  • 微波炉
  • 冰箱
  • 洗碗机
  • 干衣机

上市日期: 2017年11月17日

MLS ID: A10372454

联系方式

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty
代理经纪:
Dany Perl
305-342-3115

联系方式

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty
代理经纪:
Dany Perl
305-342-3115

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_