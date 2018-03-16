901 Brickell Key Bl

房产描述

Don't miss this opportunity to own a 3/2.5 unit on the 26th floor at the Carbonell Condominium. Perfect layout with great views of Biscayne Bay and Miami skylines. Building offers 24 hour security and concierge, gym, pool, jacuzzi, tennis courts, raquetball courts, indoor playground for kids and much more. Enjoy the amazing lifestyle of Brickell Key located only a few minutes away from Brickell City Center, Downtown Miami and Bayside Marketplace. Seller may consider to swap his unit for a bigger unit in the same building. Very easy to show.