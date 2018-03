房产描述

Situated in the best location in High Pines this 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2,864 swuare foot home has been cared for over the years and offers an opportunity to renovate or build on a 22,500 square foot lot. There are endless possibilities including subdividing and building on one or both lots. Boundary lines one aerial photos are an approximation. For more information visit www.5300sw76street.com.