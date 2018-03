房产描述

Wonderful opportunity to subdivide this 22,500 square foot lot in the heart of High Pines. Lot may be separated into one 12,500 SF property on 76 Street and one 10,000 SF property on 53 Avenue. Build two fabulous new estates on these exceptional parcels! Boundary lines one aerial photos are an approximation. For more details visit www.5300sw76street.com.