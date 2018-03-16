2127 Brickell Ave

房产描述

Elegant Unit in exclusive sought after lux condo tower. Tastefully appointed 2/2 corner unit with wrap around extra wide balcony. Panoramic bay and city views. Professionally redone baths and kitchen. Enjoy the peaceful residential area of Brickell, yet walking distance to shops & restaurants. Upscale amenities include 24/7 concierge attended lobby, security & valet - heated pool, BBQ area, towel service, gym, spa, spacious party room, kids play room & play yard, 2 parking spaces + storage unit. HURRY!