在售 - Miami, FL, United States - ¥7,533,028
Miami, FL, 33129 - United States

2127 Brickell Ave

约¥7,533,028
原货币价格 $1,189,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)

房产描述

Elegant Unit in exclusive sought after lux condo tower. Tastefully appointed 2/2 corner unit with wrap around extra wide balcony. Panoramic bay and city views. Professionally redone baths and kitchen. Enjoy the peaceful residential area of Brickell, yet walking distance to shops & restaurants. Upscale amenities include 24/7 concierge attended lobby, security & valet - heated pool, BBQ area, towel service, gym, spa, spacious party room, kids play room & play yard, 2 parking spaces + storage unit. HURRY!

房产特征

  • 大理石地板
  • 电采暖燃料
  • 电采暖系统
  • 电梯
  • 景观
  • 报警系统
  • 平台
  • 烧烤区
  • 私人停车位
  • 空调
  • 洗碗机
  • 干衣机

上市日期: 2017年6月20日

MLS ID: A10297530

联系方式

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty
代理经纪:
Isabel M Gonzalez
305-778-8393

周边设施

周边设施
