在售 - Miami, Florida, United States - ¥6,335,600
免费询盘

Miami, Florida, 33132 - United States

244 Biscayne Boulevard

约¥6,335,600
原货币价格 $1,000,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 1970
    平方英尺

房产描述


Elegance, style, light, modern and chic! A paradise in the heart of downtown Miami. The minute you walk into this apartment will follow in love with the sunset views! Entertain or relax with a glass of champagne in your unobstructed sundown observation private deck. This lower level penthouse features 3 bedrooms and 3 baths with 2 balconies in stunning VIZCAYNE condo. Completely remodeled, fully furnished, kitchen is custom made with built in pantry. 9 ft floor to ceiling high impact windows in living room and bedrooms. Rarely to find 2 garage spaces close to the elevator. Incredible amenities: 4 pools, bar, fitness center, concierge, spa, cycling classes, conference room, movie theater, billiard room. Walking distance to Bay Side, restaurants, shops and AA Arena and entertainment!

MLS ID: A10360379

联系方式

经纪公司：
luxaddress
分部：
Real Estates Market
代理经纪:
Tanya Petrova
305-801-2843

周边设施

