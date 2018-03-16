244 Biscayne Boulevard

房产描述



Elegance, style, light, modern and chic! A paradise in the heart of downtown Miami. The minute you walk into this apartment will follow in love with the sunset views! Entertain or relax with a glass of champagne in your unobstructed sundown observation private deck. This lower level penthouse features 3 bedrooms and 3 baths with 2 balconies in stunning VIZCAYNE condo. Completely remodeled, fully furnished, kitchen is custom made with built in pantry. 9 ft floor to ceiling high impact windows in living room and bedrooms. Rarely to find 2 garage spaces close to the elevator. Incredible amenities: 4 pools, bar, fitness center, concierge, spa, cycling classes, conference room, movie theater, billiard room. Walking distance to Bay Side, restaurants, shops and AA Arena and entertainment!

