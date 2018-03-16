高端地产新闻
在售 - Los Angeles, CA, United States - ¥88,064,840
Los Angeles, CA, 90069 - United States

1650, Marlay Dr

约¥88,064,840
原货币价格 $13,900,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 8
    卧室

房产描述

Privately set on the coveted Sunset Strip with head on views of Los Angeles from every room, find this Contemporary Mediterranean gem built in 2009 offering 16,000 square feet with every conceivable amenity one could ask for. Massive 3,000 square foot master suite on the top floor with boutique-size walk-in closets, four fire places, his & her baths with jet-spa tub, private office, private outdoor terrace with flat screen. Find an additional seven bedrooms en suite including two more master suites with head-on views and private patios. Impressive 64-foot fully equipped gym, professional movie theater with sofa/stadium seating, huge kitchen with breakfast bar, family room, formal living room, and 22 seat dining room. Sports bars on most levels with pool table, ping pong and shuffle board for convenient entertaining, professional high speed elevator, five-car garage, 24 flat screens, 32 camera surveillance system, wine room, sauna, two steam showers… the list goes on and on!

MLS ID: 17-284116

联系方式

