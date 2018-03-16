201, Bentley Cir

Hammerman House c. 1954. Richard Neutra, Architect. Rare and highly prized, impeccably maintained modern gem with views. Very few Neutra’s of this scale, setting, and quality remain on the Westside of Los Angeles. Four bedrooms and 4.5 baths sited behind gates up a long driveway on over half an acre with expansive westward views reaching to the Pacific Ocean. Updated and expanded in keeping with Neutra’s original plans by a noted Neutra scholar/architect. Kitchen and living room (with hidden wet bar and stainless fireplace) open to a large pool and are bathed in light from walls of glass on both sides. Downstairs master with head on views, generous walk-in/island closet, terrazzo bath with sunken tub, steam shower and dual vanity. Spacious family room with floating staircase. Upstairs suite with sweeping views and additional bedroom/office. Crestron Home Automation throughout, maid’s quarters, laundry room and ample parking complete this masterpiece of modernism. Shown only to pre-qualified Buyers