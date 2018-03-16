1415 Devlin Dr

A Masterpiece, Unbound Resting at the pinnacle of prime lower Sunset Strip sits this contemporary estate on Devlin Drive, representing an extraordinary exploration of boundaries. The monumental architecture and breathtaking hilltop setting, embraces you behind the privacy of hedged landscaping and iron gates — while simultaneously opening you up to the world below with sweeping views across all of Los Angeles. A meticulous modernist vision encompassing over approximately12,000 square feet of indoor square feet sited on one acre of land. 3,600 square foot motor court and nearly 11,000 square feet of flat outdoor entertaining. A true masterpiece in form, materiality and experience.