在售 - Los Angeles, CA, United States - ¥253,107,220
Los Angeles, CA, United States

1415 Devlin Dr

约¥253,107,220
原货币价格 $39,950,000
独立家庭住宅

  • 7
    卧室
  • 10
    浴室 (10 全卫)

A Masterpiece, Unbound Resting at the pinnacle of prime lower Sunset Strip sits this contemporary estate on Devlin Drive, representing an extraordinary exploration of boundaries. The monumental architecture and breathtaking hilltop setting, embraces you behind the privacy of hedged landscaping and iron gates — while simultaneously opening you up to the world below with sweeping views across all of Los Angeles. A meticulous modernist vision encompassing over approximately12,000 square feet of indoor square feet sited on one acre of land. 3,600 square foot motor court and nearly 11,000 square feet of flat outdoor entertaining. A true masterpiece in form, materiality and experience.

MLS ID: 18-299542

分部：
Hilton & Hyland
代理经纪:
Tyrone McKillen
代理经纪:
Hilton & Hyland

