800 Stradella Rd, one the best available view sites in California. Approximately two acres of flat land with over 300-degree views on the promontory of one of the most exclusive ridgelines in North America lies this incredible, ultra-rare site. Plans Approved and ready to build. Site is graded with retaining walls in place. From the innovative minds of the world-famous Studio MK27, comes the future of sophisticated Bel Air living. The design consists of board form concrete and wood louvers with a large lake-like swimming pool among the lush park setting of the grounds. Views spanning Downtown Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean, with each room capitalizing on the expansive, panoramic vista. Plans also include two story accessory structure with wellness center and guest suite.