1368, Doheny Pl

Location, Location, Location. Prime street off Lower Doheny Drive and surrounded by major estate properties. Italianate Villa with very high ceilings and large open floor plan. Sited above the street offering excellent sense of space and privacy. Large formal living rooms opens to loggia and pool beyond. Vast dining area with separate side garden and two-story walls of glass. Gourmet kitchen with breakfast room and terrace. Main level bedroom with bathroom. Sweeping staircase to immense master suite with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Views towards the Pacific Ocean off master suite balcony. Additional secondary master upstairs. A rare opportunity to in an A+ location.