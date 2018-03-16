高端地产新闻
在售 - Los Angeles, CA, United States - ¥24,043,602
Los Angeles, CA, 90069 - United States

1368, Doheny Pl

约¥24,043,602
原货币价格 $3,795,000
独立家庭住宅

  • 3
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)

Location, Location, Location. Prime street off Lower Doheny Drive and surrounded by major estate properties. Italianate Villa with very high ceilings and large open floor plan. Sited above the street offering excellent sense of space and privacy. Large formal living rooms opens to loggia and pool beyond. Vast dining area with separate side garden and two-story walls of glass. Gourmet kitchen with breakfast room and terrace. Main level bedroom with bathroom. Sweeping staircase to immense master suite with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Views towards the Pacific Ocean off master suite balcony. Additional secondary master upstairs. A rare opportunity to in an A+ location.

MLS ID: 17-287872

分部：
Hilton & Hyland
代理经纪:
Justin Huchel
代理经纪:
Hilton & Hyland

