2811 Seattle Drive

Located along The Hollywood Hills Celebrity Row sits a, private & secluded, rare offering. The home was built by the original owner with perfection and care. Meticulously updated, this lovely gated Spanish home offers the tranquility your client has been looking for. Recently converted to sewer, upgraded and well kept. Large (2) two car garage with the ability to park (2) two cars comfortable in the the brick driveway. Open Chef's kitchen. Chef's kitchen includes Thermador steam oven, double convection oven, microwave convection, Range top stove, Warming drawer, spice drawer, Lazy Susan, Pull out pantry. All Bredrooms are ensuite. The outdoor patio space provides spectacular ambiance for al fresco dining and entertaining. Also, outside patio area has hookups for gas, electric and water. The there's a 253 sq. ft. guest in-law suite, so your mother in-law is at a reasonable distance during her stay. Indoor spa, fireplace and much more!! New roof recently installed.