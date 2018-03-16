1524 North Sierra Bonita Drive

1st time on the market in over 50 years, this single story bungalow features 2 beds & 2 baths with 1,758 sq. ft. of living space on a 6,758 sq. ft. lot with three (3) covered garage bays in the back. Originally built in 1916, this is a great opportunity for an owner user to personalize a property to their own aesthetic and style; not pulling punches here, this one needs a loving hug. Located in Sunset Square, one of L.A.'s prized H.P.O.Z. neighborhoods, this house is ready for you to make your own designer footprint on this 100 year old gem. She's a diamond in the rough that you will make dazzle brighter than any of the other slapped together flips you are seeing around town. Get your sunglasses, get your measuring tape and let's get started. Close to Runyon Canyon, Hollywood & Highland, the Farmers Market, major studios and the World Famous Sunset Strip. Can't find what you are looking for in Venice or Silver Lake? This could be the perfect urban retreat. Let's get it done.



> View additional property information and more photos