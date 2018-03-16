6130 W 5th St

Control the whole house with your cell phone. Welcome to this model home which is a modern 2-story designer home that offers 5 bedrooms & 6 bathrooms with a 2 car attached garage. Open floor plan seamlessly combines kitchen and living room, opening out onto a completely enclosed, private entertainer's backyard. The backyard features a pool, spa, & sliding doors which provide amazing indoor/outdoor living. Features Caesar stone countertops and high-end appliances, designer bathrooms with Italian tiles, fully integrated a/v system, and custom made closets. Just a few blocks from the Grove and the Beverly Center. Also available for lease.



