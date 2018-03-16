高端地产新闻
在售 - Los Angeles, CA, United States - ¥21,857,820
免费询盘

Los Angeles, CA, 90048 - United States

6130 W 5th St

约¥21,857,820
原货币价格 $3,450,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5.5
    浴室 (5 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 4052
    平方英尺

房产描述

Control the whole house with your cell phone. Welcome to this model home which is a modern 2-story designer home that offers 5 bedrooms & 6 bathrooms with a 2 car attached garage. Open floor plan seamlessly combines kitchen and living room, opening out onto a completely enclosed, private entertainer's backyard. The backyard features a pool, spa, & sliding doors which provide amazing indoor/outdoor living. Features Caesar stone countertops and high-end appliances, designer bathrooms with Italian tiles, fully integrated a/v system, and custom made closets. Just a few blocks from the Grove and the Beverly Center. Also available for lease.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 18-306232

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Valerie Fitzgerald
3102857515

