在售 - Los Angeles, Chile - ¥14,237,360
免费询盘

Los Angeles, Chile

地址暂不公布

约¥14,237,360
原货币价格 $2,247,200
其他
田园生活 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 15919
    平方英尺 (5425.0 英亩)

房产描述

Beautiful field of 54.25 hectares, registered as 2 different plots.Plot 1: 8.65 hectares, main house (424 mtr2) built of concrete. Great pool. Plot with great potential for the construction of a refrigerator, because there is an asphalt road in the entrance of the field.Plot 2, 45.6 hectares.16.6 hectares are planted with blueberries. 7.6 has, Duke variety, plantation 2008 and 2013.9 Has, with Legacy variety, plantation 2010 and 2014.Arable land 28 hectares, of which 11.56 hectares are irrigated with a drip irrigation system.Surface area of construction; 3.08 HasOffice, Bathrooms, Casino: 272 mtrs2Storage shed: 573 mtrs22 houses that can be rented: 210 mtrs2The distance from the highway 5 Sur is1 Km.

上市日期: 2017年8月30日

联系方式

分部：
Chile Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Virginia Zañartu
+56940116534

