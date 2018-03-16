高端地产新闻
在售 - Los Angeles, CA, United States - ¥26,926,300
Los Angeles, CA, 90046 - United States

852 North Vista Street

约¥26,926,300
原货币价格 $4,250,000
独立家庭住宅
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 5472
    平方英尺

房产描述

Spectacular, custom-built, architectural. An entertainer’s showplace with a spacious rooftop-deck overlooking spectacular views of the cityscape, Hollywood Hills, and famed Hollywood Sign with fully equipped outdoor BBQ area, plenty of cozy sitting space, and a fire-pit. One of the largest lots in the area with dramatic and expansive indoor and outdoor living spaces. This glorious ultra-modern home offers 5 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms with a 2-car attached garage. Excellent top of the line Control-4 Intelligent home system, open floor plan, amazing staircase, unique textured walls, European oak wood floors, and wine room are sure to bring out the elegant nature of this home. Superior multi-sided fireplaces with expansive glass walls open up nicely to the backyard lounge and pool area. Sky-high windows brighten up the house with an abundance of natural light and private balconies off all bedrooms.

上市日期: 2017年8月14日

MLS ID: 17-261522

联系方式

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty - Beverly Hills Brokerage
代理经纪:
Marie Hughes
3107247000

