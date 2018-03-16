852 North Vista Street

Spectacular, custom-built, architectural. An entertainer’s showplace with a spacious rooftop-deck overlooking spectacular views of the cityscape, Hollywood Hills, and famed Hollywood Sign with fully equipped outdoor BBQ area, plenty of cozy sitting space, and a fire-pit. One of the largest lots in the area with dramatic and expansive indoor and outdoor living spaces. This glorious ultra-modern home offers 5 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms with a 2-car attached garage. Excellent top of the line Control-4 Intelligent home system, open floor plan, amazing staircase, unique textured walls, European oak wood floors, and wine room are sure to bring out the elegant nature of this home. Superior multi-sided fireplaces with expansive glass walls open up nicely to the backyard lounge and pool area. Sky-high windows brighten up the house with an abundance of natural light and private balconies off all bedrooms.