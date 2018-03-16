高端地产新闻
在售 - Los Angeles, CA, United States - ¥34,845,800
Los Angeles, CA, 90033 - United States

2307 Charlotte St

约¥34,845,800
原货币价格 $5,500,000
土地

房产描述

Rare! 38,400 (+ or-) square feet of vacant land zoned LAC2. Plans for a three story medical facility included, clean soils, both Phase-one and Phase-two reports are available. A few of the opportunities include...Multi-family, senior- facility, assisted -living, medical center. The vacant land sits within walking distance to the USC Medical center and Campus adjacent to the Norris Cancer Center, Los Angeles County Hospital and the Francisco Bravo Medical School. White Memorial Hospital is minutes away. East of downtown Los Angeles with easy access to the 10,5 and 110 freeway system. This prime urban infill is easily reached from the Westside and is located just off the 10 freeway. Explore the many opportunities in this thriving section of Los Angeles. Co-Listed with Dato Property Management.

MLS ID: 18-302112

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Steven Ito
3108993567

