2353 Brookshire Ln

Located in the prestigious gated community of Bel Air Crest, this wonderful home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac with serene canyon and hillside views. Excellent floor plan with two story formal entryway, 4th bedroom/office located off the entry leading up to the spacious formal living room with two story ceilings, picture windows overlooking the canyon and wonderful fireplace. A formal dining room with room for 8 guest directly adjacent to the cooks kitchen with center island, granite counters, breakfast area and desk area. A few steps above the kitchen is a spacious family room with fireplace and wet bar. There are three bedrooms on the lower level with a large master suite with sliding French doors to the outdoor garden area and fountain with mature fruit trees and lovely & peaceful canyon views. Two additional guest bedrooms with a shared full bath. Bel Air Crest features a terrific community clubhouse, olympic size pool, three tennis courts, putting greens, & new playground.



> View additional property information and more photos