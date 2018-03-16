高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Los Angeles, CA, United States - ¥12,639,522
免费询盘

Los Angeles, CA, 90077 - United States

2353 Brookshire Ln

约¥12,639,522
原货币价格 $1,995,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 2936
    平方英尺

房产描述

Located in the prestigious gated community of Bel Air Crest, this wonderful home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac with serene canyon and hillside views. Excellent floor plan with two story formal entryway, 4th bedroom/office located off the entry leading up to the spacious formal living room with two story ceilings, picture windows overlooking the canyon and wonderful fireplace. A formal dining room with room for 8 guest directly adjacent to the cooks kitchen with center island, granite counters, breakfast area and desk area. A few steps above the kitchen is a spacious family room with fireplace and wet bar. There are three bedrooms on the lower level with a large master suite with sliding French doors to the outdoor garden area and fountain with mature fruit trees and lovely & peaceful canyon views. Two additional guest bedrooms with a shared full bath. Bel Air Crest features a terrific community clubhouse, olympic size pool, three tennis courts, putting greens, & new playground.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 17-291850

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Christophe Choo
3107776342

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Christophe Choo
3107776342

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_