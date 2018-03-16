624 Bonhill Road

Exclusive East Coast Traditional Estate on 1.89 (approx) acres. Sited down a long private driveway, "The Point" is the ultimate in traditional detail combined with modern finishes. Years in the making, this incredible estate offers 9 bedrooms and 14 baths. Public rooms include formal living room, wood-paneled library, family room overlooking pool, gourmet kitchen, formal dining room (full catering kitchen), screening room for 10 guests, billiards room, 3 bars, gym and wellness area. Master suite with foyer, sitting room, dual baths in slab marble and magnificent walk in closets. All bedrooms generous with custom marble baths. 69 ft infinity pool, large lawn and terraces off all the major rooms. Additional amenities include: 1000 bottle wine cellar, Crestron home automation, 2 bedroom staff suite with separate kitchen and elevator. 3 car garage for "everyday" use and spectacular "car museum" for additional 12 vehicles. One of the most rare estate offerings on the Westside.



> View additional property information and more photos