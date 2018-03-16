高端地产新闻
在售 - Los Angeles, CA, United States - ¥66,492,122
免费询盘

Los Angeles, CA, 90077 - United States

10471 Sandall Ln

约¥66,492,122
原货币价格 $10,495,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (5 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 5763
    平方英尺

房产描述

Private contemporary with majestic canyon views perfectly situated on a small side street off of exclusive East Gate of upper Bel Air. Gated with parking for 4 cars and a spacious two car garage. Enter the master suite on the main level to ceiling windows, large walk-in closet, and bright spa-like bath opening to your private deck. Chef's kitchen open to living and dining areas all opening to decks and pool. Upper floor consists of 3 suites with floor to ceiling windows, capturing the beauty of the hillsides. Oversized rooftop deck with firepit ideal for entertaining, lounging and intimate gatherings. Lower level with media room, large game room with lounge area, steam shower and kitchenette. 945 bottle wine room with separate entrance leading to a private outdoor covered wine tasting deck. Grassy yard area on lower level perfect for gardening or play area. A wonderful private compound with loads of sunlight in a peaceful setting.

MLS ID: 17-291558

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Ginger Glass
3108608857

_