在售 - Los Angeles, CA, United States - ¥7,602,720
Los Angeles, CA, 90026 - United States

1324 Quintero St Unit 1

约¥7,602,720
原货币价格 $1,200,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 2.5
    浴室 (2 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 1880
    平方英尺

房产描述

The Quintero Project is an intimate community of 4 new residences by Ark. Sophisticated modern design in each home showcases downtown Los Angeles, Angelino Heights, & westside skyline views. Each home showcases modern design & environmentally sensitive building. Host dinner parties from the open concept kitchen with walls of glass or entertain from the third-level study, an airy space combining kitchenette & powder room with a large opening to a private outdoor rooftop deck. Each home is built from advanced modular techniques & custom designer finishes, fixtures, & attached 2-car garage. Features wood flooring, great cabinetry & lighting, well-proportioned rooms all with its own ensuite bath. Location rates 80 Walk Score ?. This location puts you near local hot spots, the Sunset Junction & Echo Park Lake. Downtown LA is just minutes away. Designed by award winning architect Chris Krager. Built to NAHB Emerald Environmental Standards & feature water & energy saving technology.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 17-291302

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Danny Mahelka
3108870220

_