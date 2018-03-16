高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
在售 - Los Angeles, CA, United States - ¥12,639,522
Los Angeles, CA, 90007 - United States

3000 S Normandie Ave

约¥12,639,522
原货币价格 $1,995,000
多家庭住宅

详情

  • 8400
    平方英尺

房产描述

We are pleased to present the opportunity to acquire, two (4) four unit apartment buildings totaling approximately 8,400 sq. ft. siting on a huge corner lot, approximately 9,679 sq. ft. zoned LAR3 . Total of eight (8) unit multifamily investment located in highly south area, few blocks from University of Southern California (USC) campus. The subject property is located at 3000 S. Normandie Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90007, (Corner of Normandie Ave. & 30th Street) in an extremely high demand location for rental apartment units and potential for student housing. Excellent Unit Mix 3 (2+1+Den) & 5 (2+1). The property is separately metered for gas and electricity. Provides a true value-add opportunity for an investor to acquire an asset with tremendous upside through renovations and/or to redevelop and build a brand new building.*** For a full Marketing Offering Memorandum, please contact the Listing Agent ***

MLS ID: 17-291190

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Iman Eshaghyan
3106008209

