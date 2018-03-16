We are pleased to present the opportunity to acquire, two (4) four unit apartment buildings totaling approximately 8,400 sq. ft. siting on a huge corner lot, approximately 9,679 sq. ft. zoned LAR3 . Total of eight (8) unit multifamily investment located in highly south area, few blocks from University of Southern California (USC) campus. The subject property is located at 3000 S. Normandie Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90007, (Corner of Normandie Ave. & 30th Street) in an extremely high demand location for rental apartment units and potential for student housing. Excellent Unit Mix 3 (2+1+Den) & 5 (2+1). The property is separately metered for gas and electricity. Provides a true value-add opportunity for an investor to acquire an asset with tremendous upside through renovations and/or to redevelop and build a brand new building.*** For a full Marketing Offering Memorandum, please contact the Listing Agent ***



